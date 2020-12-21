NEW: Relief package includes $600 direct payment

Also added would be a $300 federal unemployment supplement and temporary maintenance — until mid-March — of pandemic-era programs that expanded unemployment insurance eligibility.

Explore Jobless benefits expiration a concern for Ohioans out of jobs

Some key federal jobless benefits have been nearing expiration, including the federal Pandemic Unemployment Assistance (PUA) program.

Natalie Dunlevey, president of National Processing Solutions in Oakwood, called the PPP program a “bait and switch.” She said the money did help her keep her employees on board at a difficult time. But many business owners have been dismayed at the program’s tax implications.

“Another round of PPP is great,” she said. “However, did you know that after month and months of telling business owners that PPP would be treated as a forgiven loan as long as the money was utilized appropriately, the IRS has decided to tax those funds?”

The IRS has ruled that expenses covered by PPP loans can’t be deducted on 2020 tax returns. Observers are hoping Congress addresses the issue in this latest relief package.

Chris Riegel, chief executive and founder of Dayton digital technology designer and manufacturer Stratacache, said COVID’s economic devastation has been “apocalyptic.”

“Washington expects America to heap praise on them for a $600 check while they give airlines $15 billion on top of the $25 billion already wasted,” Riegel said. “Our grandchildren’s children will be paying for this bailout while the government creates endless debt paving the way to a further economic collapse.”

PUA benefits provide up to 39 weeks of unemployment payments to those who are not usually eligible for regular state aid but lose work, through no fault of their own, in the midst of the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic. Gig workers in particular were expected to benefit from PUA payments.

Kim Hall, director of the Ohio Department of Job and Family Services (ODJFS), had noted that the state’s lower unemployment rate triggered federally mandated expirations in the federal programs, including PUA.

That unemployment rate had dropped to 5.6% in October from 8.3% in September. But since then, the October jobless rate has been revised upward to 6.1%, and the November unemployment rate of 5.7% has been released.

Questions were sent Monday morning to an ODJFS spokesman.

Other expected features of the bill: Rental assistance would be extended until Jan. 31, $20 billion would be made available for vaccine payment aid and an increase in SNAP funding — the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program, formerly the food stamp program — of 15%.

The package, if passed, would also deliver $54 billion to public K-12 schools affected by the pandemic and $23 billion for colleges and universities; $4 billion would be awarded to a Governors Emergency Education Relief Fund; nearly $1 billion for Native American schools, according to the AP’s account.

It was unclear Monday morning when a congressional vote would take place.

Ohio Sen. Rob Portman and his Problem Solvers Caucus released a statement Sunday evening praising the emergency relief package.

“Following months of deadlock in Congress while millions of Americans were at risk of losing their lifelines, we put our heads down and worked around the clock for nearly a month to produce a bipartisan, bicameral bill to address the emergency needs of our country,” said the statement released by Portman’s office. “We are relieved Congress has finally agreed on a COVID-19 emergency relief package.

“Our consensus bill was the foundation of this final package and we applaud Congressional leadership for finishing what we started,” the statement added. “Workers, businesses, and families need help right now and we urge our colleagues to quickly pass this bill and President Trump to immediately sign the legislation to provide Americans with relief.”