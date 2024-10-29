New reading space opens in WIC office in downtown Hamilton

“Books open up a world of possibilities for our children,” said Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine, who hosted a book reading Monday in Hamilton along with his wife, first lady Fran DeWine. “By connecting more Ohio children and families with our Imagination Library program, these WIC reading spaces will advance our work to help more kids unlock their imaginations, discover a love for reading and will set them on the best path toward success as they enter kindergarten and throughout life.”

Designed in the form of a tree, flower or seed in the various WIC locations, the reading spaces take visual inspiration from the children’s book “The Very Hungry Caterpillar,” the book Fran DeWine read to the children at the WIC office at 210 S. Second St. in Hamilton. Children who attended the book reading also received their own copy of the popular book.

“We really enjoyed reading to the kids today, and we’re hopeful that these designated reading spaces will become quite popular with visitors,” she said. “We believe our partnership with the Ohio Department of Health and WIC will encourage more Ohio families to sign up their child for Dolly Parton’s Imagination Library of Ohio’s monthly book delivery.”

Dolly Parton’s Imagination Library of Ohio mails children one high-quality, age-appropriate book each month for free from birth until 5th birthday. More than 410,000 Ohio children are participating in the program, which is 62% of the state’s eligible children. For more information or to enroll, visit Ohioimaginationlibrary.org.