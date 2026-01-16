New program expands dental services for Butler County veterans beyond cleanings and exams

“If the veteran needs a tooth extraction, if they have a cavity, perhaps they need dentures, we’re happy to fill that void in our partnership with Primary Health Solutions and get that work done for them,” Farmer said. “I think it’s monumental.”

The expanded dental program addresses more than just oral health concerns. Poor dental health can lead to a higher probability of other serious health issues like diabetes and dementia.

“If you’re not comfortable to smile, you lose a lot. So, we’re talking about people being comfortable with employment, being able to eat healthy, nutritional foods without living in pain of cavities and infections that they wouldn’t otherwise be able to take care of,” Farmer said.

Stephen Roller, president and CEO of Primary Health Solutions, said the provider’s holistic, comprehensive care model can identify other health concerns more quickly.

“There are a lot of other long-term implications to poor oral health,” Roller said. “It’s not just, hey, you want a nice pretty smile.”

The organization screens veterans for anxiety, depression, substance use and suicidal behavior during dental visits.

“We see this on a fairly regular basis, people might start talking to the dental staff and all of a sudden, it’s like, we’ve got a real concern here for safety,” Roller said.

Primary Health Solutions is located on 2nd Street in Hamilton, across High Street from Butler County’s Veterans Services. The connected-care model and on-site pharmacy aim to keep veterans from falling through the cracks in the healthcare system.

“The more resources we can put in one large health center, the better,” Roller said.

Unlike many veteran programs, the dental care initiative has no income restrictions.

“We don’t have an income cap on our program. So if the veteran served honorably and has at least one day of active duty, then we’re happy to cover these services once a year for them,” Farmer said.