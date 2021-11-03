New Miami voters hit brakes on request for additional police levy

The village was asking voters to approve an additional 5-mill levy for five years but the measure failed by a margin of 59% to 41% Tuesday. The new levy would have reaped $114,456 annually for the village and cost the owner of a $100,000 home about $175, according to the county’s auditor’s office. The existing levy pulls in $86,500 and expenses for this year were budgeted at $90,000.

Mayor Stephanie Chandler told the Journal-News previously if its lucrative speed camera program remains dormant they may have to dissolve the village’s police department, unless another revenue source is found. Now that the levy was defeated she said the department — that only has one full-time and two part-timers — isn’t doomed, but is in trouble.