New Miami voters hit brakes on request for additional police levy

For several years when speed cameras were rolling in New Miami, the village was flush with cash, and since the cameras stopped rolling, so did big revenues. But voters on Tuesday denied a new levy to shore up finances.
The village was asking voters to approve an additional 5-mill levy for five years but the measure failed by a margin of 59% to 41% Tuesday. The new levy would have reaped $114,456 annually for the village and cost the owner of a $100,000 home about $175, according to the county’s auditor’s office. The existing levy pulls in $86,500 and expenses for this year were budgeted at $90,000.
Mayor Stephanie Chandler told the Journal-News previously if its lucrative speed camera program remains dormant they may have to dissolve the village’s police department, unless another revenue source is found. Now that the levy was defeated she said the department — that only has one full-time and two part-timers — isn’t doomed, but is in trouble.
“We’ve been talking about the cameras for years and it’s always been a thing and we have always said there’s got to be a different way so let’s try it. The worst thing that can happen is it doesn’t pass and we’re right back where we started, so we had to at least give it a shot. We’re not going to lose the department but we’re not going to expand on that department,” Chandler said.
The village is fighting over its dormant speed camera program on two fronts. If the Ohio Supreme Court ultimately upholds Butler County Common Pleas Judge Michael Oster’s ruling on speed cameras, the village must repay speeders about $3.4 million. Chandler said the levy wouldn’t have solved that problem.
New Miami is also fighting the state over punitive new laws that have kept the lucrative speed cameras shuttered for several years.
