New Miami tuition pact sees more Ohio, Indiana students pay in-state tuition

The university’s Oxford campus, which is about four miles from the border of Indiana, recently joined a tuition reciprocity agreement between Ohio and Indiana that offers an in-state student rate for residents of Indiana border counties and for Ohio students attending some Indiana schools.

“Expanding the Indiana-Ohio bilateral reciprocity agreement to encompass all programs at all campuses at Miami University is a game-changer for students in neighboring Indiana counties who are connected to Ohio communities,” said Rachel Beech, Miami’s vice president of Enrollment Management and Student Success.

“This extension of the agreement to include the Oxford campus directly supports their academic ambitions by increasing access to a wider range of affordable, quality degree pathways, strengthening student enrollment options, and a greater return on their investment, allowing more of them to choose Miami,” said Beech.

Miami Regionals in Hamilton and Middletown currently have tuition reciprocity agreements for students in parts of Indiana and Kentucky.

The new Oxford campus agreement runs through 2027 and can be renewed biannually. And the new tuition program applies to both undergraduate and graduate programs, according to Miami officials.

In recent years Miami and other area universities have looked to expand reciprocity agreements with schools in northern Kentucky and Indiana, reflecting increasing enrollments of out-of-state students.

According to officials at the Ohio Department of Higher Education, area Ohio universities and colleges participating in such inter-state tuition programs with some counties in Indiana include: Central State University; Cincinnati State Technical & Community College; Clark State College; Sinclair Community College; University of Cincinnati, Bowling Green University and Wright State University.

Participating Indiana colleges and universities include: Indiana University East; Indiana University Fort Wayne; Ivy Tech Community College Fort Wayne; Ivy Tech Community College Lawrenceburg; Ivy Tech Community College Richmond; Purdue Polytechnic Statewide Richmond and Purdue University Fort Wayne.

The agreement now includes first-year students, transfer students, and graduate students for Indiana residents in Adams, Allen, Blackford, Clark, DeKalb, Dearborn, Decatur, Delaware, Fayette, Floyd, Franklin, Harrison, Henry, Jay, Jefferson, Jennings, LaGrange, Noble, Ohio, Randolph, Ripley, Rush, Scott, Steuben, Switzerland, Union, Washington, Wayne, and Wells Counties.

Bethany Perkins, assistant vice president and director of the office of admission for Miami said the new tuition agreement “is a significant cost difference for these students.”

“This opportunity makes Miami accessible with students who perhaps ruled us out early on in the past,” said Perkins.