New Miami speed camera case ends - again

A few months ago, people thought the New Miami speed camera case was finally over after eight years, but the speeders took one last shot and asked for reconsideration, which the high court has now denied.
After the Ohio Supreme Court dismissed the case in February, the attorneys for about 33,000 speeders asked the Ohio Supreme Court to reconsider ending the $3.4 million lawsuit that has dragged on for years. The justices said they “improvidently” accepted the case, meaning they shouldn’t have taken it in the first place.
The court by a 4 -to-3 voted today refused to reconsider.
Josh Engel, one of the attorneys for the speeders told the Journal-News this is the end of the road.
“We are disappointed that, by one vote, the court declined to reach the merits of the claim that motorists were denied due process,” Engel said. “The people who paid under this unconstitutional scheme, in my view, deserved their day in court and a decision on the merits.”
New Miami’s attorney James Englert responded to the motion for reconsideration basically saying the issue is moot because new laws require municipal courts to handle speed camera tickets, not the administrative hearing panels that were found so objectionable, “There is no issue for this Court to decide as a matter of great public importance.”
“Appellants’ claim that dismissal of this one-off case is contrary to the ‘interest of justice’ or prone to the ‘stealthy encroachment’ of constitutional rights are euphemisms for what they really seek reargument,” Englert wrote. “This Court correctly decided that jurisdiction was improvidently accepted, and granting the Motion for Reconsideration would result in merely assessing whether the law ‘was correctly applied to the unique facts of this case.’ Appellants seek nothing more than ‘error correction’ which is not the basis for the Supreme Court’s exercise of discretionary review.”
The crux of the case was whether the village’s now defunct, unmanned speed camera program offered speeders due process, or whether it was unconstitutional and therefore about $3.4 million — including interest — should be repaid to thousands of drivers who were ticketed.
