New Miami speed camera case ends - again

New Miami’s attorney James Englert responded to the motion for reconsideration basically saying the issue is moot because new laws require municipal courts to handle speed camera tickets, not the administrative hearing panels that were found so objectionable, “There is no issue for this Court to decide as a matter of great public importance.”

“Appellants’ claim that dismissal of this one-off case is contrary to the ‘interest of justice’ or prone to the ‘stealthy encroachment’ of constitutional rights are euphemisms for what they really seek reargument,” Englert wrote. “This Court correctly decided that jurisdiction was improvidently accepted, and granting the Motion for Reconsideration would result in merely assessing whether the law ‘was correctly applied to the unique facts of this case.’ Appellants seek nothing more than ‘error correction’ which is not the basis for the Supreme Court’s exercise of discretionary review.”

The crux of the case was whether the village’s now defunct, unmanned speed camera program offered speeders due process, or whether it was unconstitutional and therefore about $3.4 million — including interest — should be repaid to thousands of drivers who were ticketed.