NEW: Jobless claims ease dramatically

Consider that the nation saw about 200,000 weekly claims as recently as February. But they are down significantly compared to the peak of some six million claims in late March and early April.

Ohioans filed 18,719 initial jobless claims last week, the Ohio Department of Job and Family Services said Thursday.

This was 255,496 fewer than – or less than 7% of – the peak earlier this year, Ohio said.

The total number of initial jobless claims filed in Ohio over the last 24 weeks (1,664,078) was more than the combined total of those filed during the last four years.