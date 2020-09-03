NEW: Jobless claims ease dramatically

National applications for unemployment benefits were expected to ease -- and they fell significantly, to well below 900,000 new weekly applications for benefits.
According to the U.S. Department of Labor, for the week ending August 29, the advance figure for seasonally adjusted initial claims was 881,000, a decrease of 130,000 from the previous week’s revised level.
The previous week’s level was revised up by 5,000 from 1,006,000 to 1,011,000, the government said Thursday.
The new numbers have been released a day ahead of Friday’s national employment report for the month of August. The question economists and policy-makers are watching: How did nation perform compared to the 10.2% unemployment rate achieved in July?
Weekly claims numbers remain historically elevated, as employers continue to struggle to get through the COVID-19 global pandemic.
Consider that the nation saw about 200,000 weekly claims as recently as February. But they are down significantly compared to the peak of some six million claims in late March and early April.
Ohioans filed 18,719 initial jobless claims last week, the Ohio Department of Job and Family Services said Thursday.
This was 255,496 fewer than – or less than 7% of – the peak earlier this year, Ohio said.
The total number of initial jobless claims filed in Ohio over the last 24 weeks (1,664,078) was more than the combined total of those filed during the last four years.