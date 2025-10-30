New doughnut restaurant coming to Trenton

A commercial site plan includes a 2,125-square-foot building, drive-thru and 15 parking spaces on a total 40,000-square-foot lot.

The location will be across the street from Domino’s Pizza and near the Trenton branch of MidPointe Library.

Also across the street will be Trenton’s upcoming new city building, police station and YMCA, which will have its groundbreaking on Nov. 6.

Dunkin’ has a total 14 locations throughout Butler County in the communities of Hamilton, Liberty Twp., West Chester Twp., Fairfield, Monroe, Middletown and Oxford.

The Massachusetts-based coffee and donut chain was founded in 1950 and has more than 14,000 locations in 40 global markets, according to its website.

Coffee, tea, frozen drinks, sandwiches, snacks, wraps, bagels, muffins and — of course — donuts will be available.