NEW DETAILS: 6 victims in case of man facing 17 rape, kidnapping, assault charges

All six victims are adults, according to prosecutors. Additional information on the gender of the victims was not given.

Bond was set at $500,000 for the first set of 12 charges in November. A 13th charge of strangulation was added in December.

A separate bond has been set at $200,000 for the second indictment, which includes one count of rape, two counts of kidnapping and one count of gross sexual imposition — all felonies.

A total $700,000 bond would need to be paid for both cases in order for Boggs to be released from Butler County Jail, where he is being held.

Charges stem from incidents ranging from May 2022 to August 2025, according to the November indictment.

Charges from the January, four-count indictment stem from incidents ranging from Nov. 1 through Nov. 30, 2024, and Nov. 12, 2025, two days before Boggs was arrested by Middletown police.

Boggs will be in court Feb. 23 for a plea or trial setting.

If anyone has any information or was a victim, contact Middletown police Det. Connor Kirby at 513-425-7736.