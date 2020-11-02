New data: Where are the most coronavirus cases reported in Butler County?

Most of the coronavirus cases reported in Butler County have continued to come from Miami University students and five ZIP codes that have at least 750 cases each.
That comes from the Butler County General Health District’s latest detailed report.
Miami students and ZIP codes 45011, 45014, 45044, 45013 and 45069 account for about 80% of the cases in the county, which totaled 9,298 as of the newest report. There have been 133 deaths in Butler County.
A look at these numbers:
Miami students: 2,388 cases, up 1.1% from the previous week.
45011: 1,320 cases, up 9.8% from the previous week
45014: 1,113 cases, up 8.5% from the previous week
45044: 1,013 cases, up 9.4% from the previous week
45013: 883 cases, up 9.6% from the previous week
45069: 788 cases, up 9.7% from the previous week