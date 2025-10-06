New child care center BrightPath slated to open in Liberty Twp.

“BrightPath chose Liberty Township because it is a growing community and demand for high quality childcare,” said Ashley Leonard, Center Director at Liberty.

BrightPath started in 2010 as Edleun in Alberta, Canada. The company grew and in 2013 became BrightPath Early Learning and Child Care and 2025 marks 15 years for the company of providing childcare across the United States and Canada.

“BrightPath continues the mission for 15 years of offering nurturing, high-quality programs and childcare for infants through pre-kindergarten through its proprietary BeeCurious curriculum,” Leonard said.

According to Leonard the curriculum is what really sets BrightPath apart from other childcare options.

“Our curriculum makes us unique,” Leonard said. “We are supporting families every step of the way and strive to afford families access to childcare.”

The curriculum promotes self-awareness, understanding of others, an appreciation of cultural diversity with a sense of global stewardship. It also incorporates principles of the Reggio Emilia philosophy.

“There is a lot of nature brought into the environment,” Leonard said.

The location on Princeton-Glendale Road is still under construction and when finished it will be approximately 13,000 square feet and have between 30-35 employees when fully staffed.

BrightPath is currently open for enrollment for infants to Pre-K.

“When you come in you can expect a warm welcome,” Leonard said. “All of our environments are setup to feel like a home, and we focus on the whole child as well. We also focus on communication to our families and offer a lot of family engagement opportunities.”