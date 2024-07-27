New Butler County Fair event helps kids understand agriculture

4-H leaders created Farmertown as a way to educate the coming generation on everything animals and crops have to offer. Erin Simpson, the 4-H program assistant said the idea came from teen leaders who found extra material in a closet.

“The leaders started putting information together and said ‘Let’s create stuff so people know about the different commodity groups that we have, and let the children know where different products come from,’” Simpson said.

Stations in Farmertown range from “shaving” a sheep with shaving cream, turning corn into flour and feeding a pig the right food. Every station is grouped with an informational sign that shows all the products coming from the animal to the crop being taught about.

Simpson and the teen leaders made all the stations hands-on to ensure kids could both make memories and learn at the same time. Simpson said she hopes kids can carry their experiences into their later life.

“As they grow up they’ll understand and say, ‘Oh, I remember at the county fair, I was able to shave a sheep so that’s where my clothes come from,’” Simpson said.

Simpson said kids came to the stations excited for what was next.

“The kids are having a good time,” she said. “All of the great little smiles that are on their faces. It’s worth everything.”

With this being the first year of the event, Morgan Sloan, a 4-H member and one of the event organizers, said the event was going better than they expected.

“We’re surprised about the turnout, to be honest with you,” Sloan said. “We’ve loved it. We’ve worked really, really hard for it and I think our outcome was fantastic.”

Sloan said she’s been having fun teaching kids of all ages and watching them learn about something she cares about. She said she hopes kids can continue to learn in the future.