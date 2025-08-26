New Bridgewater Falls Bath & Body Works features new Disney Villians collection

The Bridgewater Falls store joins Bath & Body Works locations in Liberty Town Square, Liberty Twp.; Voice of America Centre, West Chester Twp.; Cincinnati Premium Outlets, Monroe; and Waterstone Center, Mason.

They are among 1,900 company-owned locations in the United States and Canada since the company’s 1990 founding, along with 524 international franchised locations. Products include fragrance mist, body lotions/creams, a men’s collection, 3-wick candles, home fragrance diffusers, along with liquid hand soap and sanitizers.

The new design was customer driven and includes data from Gen Z customers who prefer shopping in-person over online.

“We’ve heard from this demographic that many of their purchase decisions are rooted in their ability to try a product first, and while we’ve previously offered this, our new design is more intentional with specific destinations in store to test and learn,” said Eduardo Tonietto, group vice president of store design.

“Our team also knows that Gen Z is looking for a more relaxing and toned down in-store experience, so we’ve brought in a softer color palette for our fixtures and finishings and incorporated a more neutral palette.”

The design has a more open floorplan with several displays with dedicated zones for key product categories – soaps, candles, body lotions/gel/fragrance mists and wallflowers home scents.

The aisles are larger, store fixtures have been redesigned, and scent bars allow customers to test candles, wallflowers, soaps, and fragrance mists.

The Bridgewater Falls store also carries the new Disney villians inspired fragrance collection, set to launch later this month on the app and in-store Sept. 3.

Each of the 39 products were inspired by characters, Maleficent – sinister plum, midnight berries, mystical woods – and the Evil Queen – dark red apple, vanilla suede, wicked pear.

“Our first collection with Bath & Body Works allowed Disney princess fans of all ages to connect with their favorite characters in new and distinctive ways,” said Liz Shortreed, senior vice president of the Americas and Global Softlines at Disney Consumer Products.

“We look forward to building on that success and enthusiasm with the new Disney Villains collection, as we continue to create products that celebrate creativity and sensory-driven storytelling through everyday experiences.”

The Bridgewater Falls store is open from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. Mondays through Saturdays and from noon to 6 p.m., Sundays.