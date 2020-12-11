New boutique moves from woman’s home into historic building in Oxford

Maddocks lives in the building at at 211 South Elm Street and has operated her massage business there but another massage therapist moved out and she took advantage by moving into that space as well to open SnaZZy Boutique.

Operation of the new business is curtailed by the cornoavirus pandemic, so hours are limited and Maddocks is scheduling by appointment.

She is combining technology into the store’s operation, as well, with videos highlighting fashion tips. One such video has Judi Nelson demonstrating ways to tie scarves and she is planning one on how fashion styles are influenced by politics and war. As an example, she cited how hemlines rose up in order to conserve fabric for soldiers’ uniforms.

Maddocks hopes to fill the void created by the pandemic which has closed down the craft fairs which are held this time of year offering a variety of holiday gift ideas. She sees SnaZZy Boutique as being a year-round outlet for some local vendors who have a wide array of offerings.

The list of vendors is already at more than a dozen and is growing.

Maddocks is having fun with her new business shown in a description in which she declares, “SnaZZy Boutique is a place where you can be yourself – it’s like playing in your best friend’s closet,” adding another, “Dress the way that you want to feel.”

SnaZZy Boutique is located in the Junction House, which she describes as a charming building dating from the mid-1860s and is believed to have housed the builders of the railroad which is just across the street on South Elm.

The hours are Wednesdays from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. and Saturdays from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.