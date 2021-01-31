New AK Steel parent company makes donation to local food bank as show of community support

“We sadly recognize that throughout the United States and Canada, millions of households are experiencing food insecurity amid the economic impact of the coronavirus pandemic,” Lourenco Goncalves, Cleveland-Cliffs chairman, president and chief executive officer, said in a statement. “As a leader in the North American steel industry and a prominent employer in many of the communities where we operate, we believe that Cleveland-Cliffs has a role to play in supporting these food banks.”

Perdue said this is the first donation that Shared Harvest has received from Cleveland-Cliffs.

“However, we have received donations from AK Steel prior to the Cleveland-Cliffs and AK Steel merger,” Purdue said. “The largest donation we received in the past 12 months was from Mr. Jeff Bezos at $545,675 and Barclays at $300,000.

“These generous donations, among others enabled us to substantially increase our services to the community by 40% or 2,841,500 pounds more in 2020 compared to 2019. This (Cleveland-Cliffs) donation was unsolicited and greatly appreciated.”

Cleveland-Cliffs, sounded in 1847, is the largest flat-rolled steel producer in North America.