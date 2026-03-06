Nearly every Millville home faces flood damage following heavy rain, mayor says

“(Millville) is underwater right now, almost every basement in this village is,” he said. “I got a freezer full of beef floating right now, down (in) the basement, and it’s a mess.”

Residents in the area described the flooding overnight, which officials say originated from Indian Creek, as fast and unexpected.

By Thursday afternoon, Red Cross volunteers were canvassing the area of Walnut and Liberty Streets. The Ross Township Fire Department also assisted residents with pumping water out of homes.

“We did lose some precious items that are priceless. Most of the stuff is replaceable,” Tina Pope, a Millville resident, said. “This is going to hurt a lot of us. It’s going to take a lot of weeks to clean this up.”

Pope said she and her boyfriend tried to clear storm drains overnight as floodwaters rose, reaching up to her knees.

“It helped a little bit at first, but then there was just nothing we could do,” Pope said. “I’ve lived here for about four or five years. It’s flooded, minimally ... nothing ever like this.”

Pope told us both her basement and the auto body shop where she works, Autos Plus Auto Sales, experienced flooding.

“What I was watching last night in our office looked like a scene out of the Titanic, the way the water was rushing through the walls,” Pope said. “There was so much water in the basement.”

Pope said rushing waters brought a heaping of debris to the business’s driveway, and crews had to rip out water-damaged hardwood floors. She told us she expects cleanup efforts to take a while and be expensive. Auto Plus Auto Sales will remain closed for the time being.

“It was a busy time for us. It’s income tax season. We were picking up. (It) really put a hold on things,” she said.

We asked Pennington what the village needed as cleanup efforts continue.

“Bring us some pumps,” he said with a laugh. “Other than that, pray for no rain and sunshine.”