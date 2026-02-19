U.S. trade deficit slipped to $901 billion last year amid Trump tariffs

The U.S. trade deficit slipped modestly in 2025, a year in which President Donald Trump upended global commerce by slapping double digit tariffs on imports from most countries
FILE - Cargo containers line a ship at the Port of Oakland on Wednesday, Aug. 6, 2025, in Oakland, Calif. (AP Photo/Noah Berger, File)

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

FILE - Cargo containers line a ship at the Port of Oakland on Wednesday, Aug. 6, 2025, in Oakland, Calif. (AP Photo/Noah Berger, File)
Business
By PAUL WISEMAN – AP Economics Writer
Updated 1 hour ago
X

WASHINGTON (AP) — The U.S. trade deficit slipped modestly in 2025, a year in which President Donald Trump upended global commerce by slapping double digit tariffs on imports from most countries.

The gap the between the goods and services the U.S. sells other countries and what it buys from them narrowed to just over $901 billion from $904 billion in 2024, the Commerce Department reported Thursday.

Exports rose 6% last year, and imports rose nearly 5%.

The trade gap surged from January-March as U.S. companies tried to import foreign goods ahead of Trump’s taxes, then narrowed most of the rest of the year.

Trump’s tariffs are a tax paid by U.S. importers and often passed along to their customers as higher prices. But they haven’t had as much impact on inflation as economists originally expected. Trump argues that the tariffs will protect U.S. industries, bringing manufacturing back to America and raise money for the U.S. Treasury.

In Other News
1
Middletown deputy police chief placed on administrative leave amid...
2
$7.2M Butler County Historic Courthouse restoration enters final phase
3
Giant flag in Middletown in place to better honor heroes
4
Amount of fires in Cincinnati in 2026 is unprecedented, officials say
5
Letter to the Editor: Is Middletown council hiding secrets with Hueston...