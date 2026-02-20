Trump's made tariffs central to his presidency. Chaos may come next

But Friday’s ruling will most likely prolong political and economic chaos over international trade through the election year.

Trump called the decision “a disgrace” when he was told of the news during a private meeting with several governors, according to a person with direct knowledge of the president's reaction who spoke on the condition of anonymity.

Republican strategist Doug Heye said it was immediately clear that the president “is not going to be happy" about the decision.

“We’re starting to hear about how this is a massive blow, a massive repudiation," he said.

However, Heye said Trump will try to find another way to pursue his trade agenda.

“Are they going to be able to figure out how to use this as an opportunity or not?" he asked. "There are too many questions.”

The White House plans to use alternative laws to preserve his tariffs, but those policies will only prolong the debate and keep alive an issue that is largely unpopular with voters.

About 6 in 10 Americans said Trump had gone too far on imposing new tariffs on other countries, according to an AP-NORC poll from January.

Even more worrisome for a president elected on the promise of fixing Americans’ concerns about affordability, 76% said in a poll conducted last April that Trump’s tariff policies would increase the cost of consumer goods in the U.S.

Democrats were quick to seize on the opportunity given to them by the Supreme Court, with Rep. Suzan DelBene, D-Wash., saying that Trump “is not a king” and his “tariffs were always illegal.”

“Republicans in Congress could have easily ended this economic crisis by standing up for their communities," said DelBene, chair of the Democratic Congressional Campaign Committee. “Instead, they chose to bend the knee to Trump while families, small businesses, and farmers suffered from higher prices.”

The ruling essentially allows Democrats to say that Trump broke the law and that middle class families suffered as a result.

But Trump has claimed that his tariffs were the difference between national prosperity and deep poverty, a pitch he made on Thursday night to voters in the swing state of Georgia.

The president used the word “tariff” 28 times in his speech Thursday at a Georgia steel company, Coosa Steel, which credited the import taxes as making its products more competitive with goods from China.

“Without tariffs, this country would be in such trouble right now,” Trump charged.

Trump also complained that he had to justify his use of tariffs to the Supreme Court.

“I have to wait for this decision. I’ve been waiting forever, forever, and the language is clear that I have the right to do it as president,” he said. “I have the right to put tariffs on for national security purposes, countries that have been ripping us off for years.” By a 6-3 vote, the high court said no.