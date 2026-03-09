Justice Department and Live Nation reach settlement over illegal monopoly case, AP source says

It comes as the two sides face trial in New York over whether to dismantle the monopoly the Justice Department said was squelching competition and driving up prices for fans.

The case brought under the Biden administration in 2024 accused Live Nation of using threats, retaliation and other tactics to “suffocate the competition” by controlling virtually every aspect of the industry, from concert promotion to ticketing.

Ticketmaster and its owner, Live Nation Entertainment, based in Beverly Hills, California, have a long history of clashes with major artists and their fans, including Taylor Swift and Bruce Springsteen.

Live Nation has maintained that artists and teams set prices and decide how tickets are sold.

Ticketmaster, which was established in 1976 and merged with Live Nation in 2010, is the world’s largest ticket seller across live music, sports, theater and more.