Suspects steal every showroom item in Louis Vuitton store at Kenwood Towne Center

According to police, eight to 10 individuals wearing ski masks and gloves committed the robbery just after 3 p.m. on April 20. The suspects stole more than $400,000 in items after they pushed past employees. Other than the employees, security photos show that there were multiple customers in the store at the time of the robbery.

The high-end brand and retailer is known for its luxury purses, wallets, luggage and more. Kenwood’s Louis Vuitton store is located on the second floor of the mall in the luxury wing between Tiffany & Co. and Watches of Switzerland. Other stores near the incident are Nordstrom, Tempur-Pedic, Francesca’s, Lululemon and Anthropologie.