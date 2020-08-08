‘Movies in the park’ events adapt to coronavirus changes in Butler County

“As for what we show, we throw it out to the residents,” Leichman said. “We put out 15 genres on social media and let people pick. Action/adventure and family was picked a lot, and we try to keep it geared for the kids.”

If Monroe holds its park movies, the next one will be “Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker” on Aug. 15, followed by “Frozen II” on Sept. 12.

Leichman said that, for now, the Aug. 8 park movie will be back in the amphitheater.

“We’ll see,” he said. “It may end up another drive-in-type event. We actually ended up purchasing the transmitter system. The drive-in has been so well-received, we may end up doing it permanently.”

Monroe’s movies in the park takes place at Monroe Community Park, 500 S. Main St., Monroe, at approximately 9 p.m. or when dusk falls. Admission is free.

Trenton’s movies in the park takes place at Trenton Community Park, 440 Dell Drive, Trenton at 8:30 p.m. or whenever dusk falls. Admission is free.