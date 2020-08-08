‘Movies in the park’ events adapt to coronavirus changes in Butler County

Unlike many summer events, the Monroe and Trenton “movies in the park” showings were not canceled or delayed by COVID-19. At least, not technically.
“Our first event was rained out,” said Gary Morton, Director of Public Works for the City of Monroe. “We normally have three a year. We’re constantly re-evaluating because things change every day. I can’t say whether (the next one) is going to happen.”
Trenton typically does four “movies in the park” events every year. They’ve had two so far in 2020, though both involved a significant transformation.
“We usually have it in our amphitheater,” said Rob Leichman, Service Director for the City of Trenton. “The parks board met and decided to go with a drive-in style experience. We borrowed a transmitter system from Light Up Middletown that transmits through people’s car radios. We thought about giving out popcorn but were leery of approaching people in their cars. But people can get out of their cars. Often, they’ll sit in the hatch of the car or on the tailgate of a pickup truck.”
Trenton is showing “Avengers: Endgame” tonight (having shown “Avengers: Infinity War” last month). The last Trenton park movie will be Pixar’s “Onward,” on Sept. 12.
“As for what we show, we throw it out to the residents,” Leichman said. “We put out 15 genres on social media and let people pick. Action/adventure and family was picked a lot, and we try to keep it geared for the kids.”
If Monroe holds its park movies, the next one will be “Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker” on Aug. 15, followed by “Frozen II” on Sept. 12.
Leichman said that, for now, the Aug. 8 park movie will be back in the amphitheater.
“We’ll see,” he said. “It may end up another drive-in-type event. We actually ended up purchasing the transmitter system. The drive-in has been so well-received, we may end up doing it permanently.”
Monroe’s movies in the park takes place at Monroe Community Park, 500 S. Main St., Monroe, at approximately 9 p.m. or when dusk falls. Admission is free.
Trenton’s movies in the park takes place at Trenton Community Park, 440 Dell Drive, Trenton at 8:30 p.m. or whenever dusk falls. Admission is free.