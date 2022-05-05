Mother’s Day 5K has come ‘full circle’ for Middletown couple engaged after race

Kenzie, a 2012 Madison High School graduate, wore a white tennis outfit.

Combined Shape Caption Alex and Kenzie Bruns, and some members of the wedding party, wore running attire to their wedding at Smith Park in Middletown. SUBMITTED PHOTO Combined Shape Caption Alex and Kenzie Bruns, and some members of the wedding party, wore running attire to their wedding at Smith Park in Middletown. SUBMITTED PHOTO

On Sunday, the Middletown couple will return to Woodside for the 12th annual Mother’s Day Hospice 5K Run/Walk. They own and operate a running company, Brunning Endurance, which hospice hired to direct the race.

“We just love that race,” said Kenzie, 27, who works for Downtown Middletown Inc. “It has come full circle for us.”

The historic cemetery is a special place for them because Alex’s mother, Therese Bruns, is buried there. She died of brain cancer in 2016 and she and the family received support from hospice. She was 57.

The 5K is run over a flat course on paved trails through the cemetery and arboretum. The runners and race walkers are timed and a shorter course is available for recreational walkers who aren’t timed.

Alex, 31, an eighth-grade math teacher in Springboro, met Kenzie several years ago at the Middletown Area YMCA. They both were training for the Flying Pig Marathon in Cincinnati.

Running in the marathon was on her “bucket list,” she said.

She never realized it would lead to marriage and a running business.

HOW TO GO

WHAT: 12th annual Mothers Day 5K Run/ Walk to benefit Hospice Care of Middletown

WHEN: Registration begins at 7:30 a.m. Sunday. Race starts at 8:30 a.m.

WHERE: Woodside Cemetery and Arboretum, 1401 Woodside Blvd, Participants should park across the street at Rosa Parks Elementary School and Barnitz Stadium.

HOW MUCH: $20 day of the race

INFORMATION: There is a competitive run and walk and a “fun” walk that isn’t timed. Call 513-424-2273.