Mother of 3 boys after meeting Luke Kennard: ‘He has a big fan club in us now’

During a two-week period, George Dobrozsi, 10, Stanley Dobrozsi, 9, and Walter Dobrozsi, 7, of Liberty Twp., met Luke Kennard, Franklin’s favorite son, at a local restaurant and an airport.

Their mother, Rachel Dobrozsi, joked that it felt like the boys, students at John XXIII in Middletown, were stalking Kennard.

Instead, it was fate.

When Kennard was eating at A&G Pizza while in town for his annual basketball camp, waitress Lisa Kepler asked him if he would pose for a picture with the boys.

No problem, Kennard said.

Kennard signed three A&G menus and their grandmother, Mel Wellbrock got them framed.

“They were just on cloud nine,” Wellbrock said. “That’s all they talked about. In fact, the youngest one went to get a shower that night and he laid his menu on the pillow by his mom on the couch and said, ‘Will you watch this? Don’t let anybody take it.’”

This is where their interaction with Kennard could have ended. Three boys and one brush with fame.

But on Aug. 2, the boys were traveling to Sarasota, Fla., with their parents, Ryan and Rachel Dobrozsi for their annual family farewell to summer vacation.

As they were waiting to board the plane at Cincinnati/Northern Kentucky International Airport, Kennard, who was returning from Sarasota, recognized the boys and greeted them like his nephews.

“Hey dudes,” Kennard said.

He posed for another photo with the boys.