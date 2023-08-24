More than 2,100 without power in Fairfield, including businesses

More than 2,100 Duke Energy customers are without power in the city of Fairfield, including many businesses from Bypass Ohio 4 south just north of Woodridge Boulevard.

Though Duke Energy is not listing the cause of the outage at this time, it’s expected to be related to storm that rolled through the region earlier this morning.

Other Fairfield businesses and residents impacted include those on Ross Road to just north of Mack Road, including the neighborhoods to the immediate north and south of Ross Road. Also, those on Mack Road from Muhlhauser to the intersection of Mack and Ross roads, and a few homes on Woodridge Boulevard are impacted.

Duke Energy estimates power to be completely restored by 6:30 p.m. The first outage was reported at 12:16 p.m.

Fairfield Public Works Director Ben Mann said the city has several signals operating on a battery backup system. One battery backup did fail, but he said crews were able to connect a portable generator.

All traffic signals will be kept operable so long as the power disruption is less than 24 hours, Mann said, but added there are additional portable generators for traffic signals if it is for a longer outage.