More state funding for public defenders proposed: What that means for Butler County

Butler County Public Defender Michael Weisbrod said in his budget memo they received 85% reimbursement from December 2019 though last April, then the coronavirus hit and the number dropped to 70%.

Jill Cole, accounting manager for the auditor’s office said they received $2.6 million from the state last year, but reimbursements lag several months after services are rendered to there is likely spill-over from the previous year.

The public defenders are part-time salaried attorneys who also maintain private practices. The 40-some attorneys earn between $28,852 to $42,000, according to county budget documents.

Jack Grove, chairman of the public defender commission, said the virus has impacted the office in many other ways. Given the expected beefed up state funding and overworked public defenders, the office asked the commissioners to approve seven part-time public defenders and five full-time support staff in the 2020 budget. The approved budget included four additional part-time public defenders and one full-time staffer.

Grove said the staffer was needed to be compliant with a new state mandated computer program that was never implemented, plus case loads dropped off significantly, so none of the new hires happened.

“The case volume is down significantly so we did not add staff, we try to be very fiscally responsible,” Grove said. “We’re anticipating when things normalize that there will be an uptick but that hasn’t been the case.”

The Butler County Clerk of Courts office records show criminal cases dropped 20% last year from 2,061 in 2019 to 1,645 last year.

Leutz said they are hopeful the increased reimbursement will survive the state budget process.

“The governor’s budget as introduced is a very good start,” Leutz said. “The odds are better of it passing with it being in the governor’s budget as introduced than needing to get it in an amendment from either the House or the Senate, so we’re very optimistic.”

Grove said the increased reimbursement would be nice but funding can be fickle.

“What the state giveth the state can take away,” Grove said. “I don’t mean to be cynical but I’ve been around too long. The problem is they tell us we have to comply with all their extra requirements and sometimes it’s a state mandate but they don’t give you extra money to comply with the mandate.”

Five-year felony court case comparison:

2016: 1,922

2017: 2,131

2018: 2,260

2019: 2,061

2020: 1,645

Source: Butler County Clerk of Courts