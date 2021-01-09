More public internet helping students and residents in Franklin Twp.

Franklin Twp. residents who lack internet connectivity will be able to access three neighborhood wi-fi hotspots that will be open to the public through a pilot project by the township.
“The COVID-19 pandemic and the switch to remote learning and working from home by many residents of Franklin Twp. has only intensified the need for convenient access to broadband services for those in our area,” said Township Administrator Traci Stivers.
Stivers said the township collaborated with Carlisle Local Schools, Franklin City Schools and the United Way of Warren County to develop the hotspots project.
The community hotspots will be located throughout the township, she said. The first hotspot which was activated at the Franklin Twp. Administrative Offices, 418 Fairview Dr. in Carlisle.
Stivers said users should utilize the back parking lot when taking advantage of this service. Other hotspot locations will be announced when they are operational. She said one will be located on the west side of the township and another will be located in the Pennyroyal area.
Stivers said the public hotspots can be used by anyone living in the community free of charge and that each hotspot can accommodate about 50 users at a time. She said ranges can differ depending external variables, but each location has been selected because of the available parking nearby.
She said the township spent just under $1,000 for the three routers for the hotspot sites. In addition, working with the local United Way obtained a service deal through T-Mobile to support the hotspots at $38 per router per month.
The township’s pilot project will be re-evaluated by the trustees in May, Stivers said.