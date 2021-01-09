More public internet helping students and residents in Franklin Twp.

Stivers said the public hotspots can be used by anyone living in the community free of charge and that each hotspot can accommodate about 50 users at a time. She said ranges can differ depending external variables, but each location has been selected because of the available parking nearby.

She said the township spent just under $1,000 for the three routers for the hotspot sites. In addition, working with the local United Way obtained a service deal through T-Mobile to support the hotspots at $38 per router per month.

The township’s pilot project will be re-evaluated by the trustees in May, Stivers said.