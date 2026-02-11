Monroe work sessions won’t be live-streamed like other meetings

YouTube will be the only new platform to livestream the meetings, city officials said.

The motion didn’t include council’s work sessions being broadcast, an issue for Hickman. He said there “is no reason” not to livestream work sessions.

“I think transparency is what needs to happen here,” Hickman said. “If it has to do with council it should be live-streamed.”

In response, Lester said work sessions are “more informal” than council meetings and include items that are not ready to be placed on an agenda or for council consideration.

The goal of work sessions is to discuss upcoming, potential legislation and for council to give feedback to city staff, according to Lester.

Mayor Keith Funk said while he’s comfortable being live-streamed, city staff didn’t “sign up to be an elected official.”

Broadcasting work sessions that sometimes include brain storming may create confusion with Monroe residents, Funk said.

Work sessions will be held from 5:30-6:15 p.m. the second Tuesday of every month, just before the regularly scheduled council meeting.

The sessions will be held in the administration conference room that has about 15 chairs. Lester said, if needed, more chairs could be brought in, or the sessions could be moved anywhere in the city building.

Lester said the sessions will be open to the public, agendas will be provided and minutes will be taken by the clerk of council.

MONROE CITY COUNCIL SCHEDULE

Second Tuesday of every month, work session, 5:30-6:15 p.m., administration conference room, regular meeting, 6:30 p.m., council chambers.

Fourth Tuesday of every month, 6:30 p.m., regular council meeting, council chambers.

SOURCE: City of Monroe