Monroe, Warren County to apply for South Union Road infrastructure improvements

Easement vacated

Council also vacated a 2,750 square-foot easement that is no longer needed for municipal purposes.

Brock said the property owner of a parcel that the city obtained for the purposes of a well head requested that it be vacated.

He said the city discontinued operations of their water treatment plant several years ago and the abandoned the well head per EPA regulations. Brock said the site does not meet the EPA regulations to begin pumping and treating water again and that constructing a facility would be cost prohibitive.

He said vacation of the easement would allow the property owner to use the land for other purposes.

Park restroom project

Council approved a motion to spend $20,500 to install a 6-inch sewer lateral for the Monroe Crossings Park Restroom Facility.

Due to the 13-foot depth of the existing sewer, the city is contracting J.W. Brennan Excavating, LLC will install the lateral to the facility at the rear of the park because the city was not properly equipped to safely tie-in to the sewer line, Brock said.

He said the project will tie-in to the Butler County sewer at the apartment complex and run to the new structure. City crews will be installing the water service as well as the electric service to the building.

Brock said the expenditure will fall within the original approved project budget.