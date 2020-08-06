Monroe, Warren County to apply for South Union Road infrastructure improvements

Monroe City Council approved submitting a final multi-jurisdictional application for infrastructure improvements for South Union Road.
Last week, council approved an emergency resolution for the final joint application with Warren County to apply for an Ohio Public Works Commission grant for 2021.
City Manager Bill Brock told council it has previously approved the preliminary grant application for the OPWC grant funding for the road improvement and water line extension project along South Union Road. The project is seeking grant funds of nearly $2.93 million for the joint project.
Brock said the city’s portion of the project will be improving South Union Road between Exploration Drive and Nickel Road by widening the roadway, replacing a major drainage structure and realigning the road to encourage traffic to use the roadway system with the Park North Industrial Park. The county portion of the project will include a loop water line for Warren County water system with potential for cross connection into the Monroe Water Distribution System.
If the grant is awarded, the city’s match will be about $1.43 million, Brock said.
Easement vacated
Council also vacated a 2,750 square-foot easement that is no longer needed for municipal purposes.
Brock said the property owner of a parcel that the city obtained for the purposes of a well head requested that it be vacated.
He said the city discontinued operations of their water treatment plant several years ago and the abandoned the well head per EPA regulations. Brock said the site does not meet the EPA regulations to begin pumping and treating water again and that constructing a facility would be cost prohibitive.
He said vacation of the easement would allow the property owner to use the land for other purposes.
Park restroom project
Council approved a motion to spend $20,500 to install a 6-inch sewer lateral for the Monroe Crossings Park Restroom Facility.
Due to the 13-foot depth of the existing sewer, the city is contracting J.W. Brennan Excavating, LLC will install the lateral to the facility at the rear of the park because the city was not properly equipped to safely tie-in to the sewer line, Brock said.
He said the project will tie-in to the Butler County sewer at the apartment complex and run to the new structure. City crews will be installing the water service as well as the electric service to the building.
Brock said the expenditure will fall within the original approved project budget.