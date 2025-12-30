Monroe police warn of rise in mail theft reports over weekend

Police are warning the public to confirm whether they’ve received all their expected payments, credit cards and other documents, if they were arriving by mail.

Anyone who thinks they might be missing important mail should contact their financial institutions as soon as possible, Monroe police said. After that, the department advised residents contact police to file a theft report.

Police are also asking everyone to submit any security camera footage tied to mail theft to the Monroe Police Department, or to submit it to the reporting officer when filing the theft report.

Contact Monroe police through the non-emergency line at 513-539-9234.