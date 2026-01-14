Monroe mayor and vice mayor retain roles as 3 new members join city council

Funk and council member Tom Hagedorn announced they were interested in serving as the city’s mayor. Funk, who has served as mayor since 2022, received four votes and Hagedorn received three.

McElfresh and newly elected council member Molly Cloyd said they wanted to serve as vice mayor. McElfresh, who has served as vice mayor since 2022, received four of the seven votes to retain her seat.

In both cases, the votes for mayor and vice mayor were split the same with Jordan Brown, Cloyd and Hagedorn voting together and Michael Graves, Todd Hickman, Funk and McElfresh voting together.

Brown, Cloyd and Hickman, who served on council for 12 years, won council seats in the November election.

Other council news

Council approved the city to spend $111,000 on two LifePak 35 monitors.

Chief David Leverage said the fire department utilizes two LifePak 15 cardiac monitors/defibrillators that have reached the end of their useful service life and are due for replacement in accordance with the city’s established capital replacement plan.

The units are approximately 12 years old and have exceeded the manufacturer’s recommended lifespan for frontline emergency medical equipment, according to Leverage.

He said the monitors are a critical component of emergency medical response, providing advanced cardiac monitoring, defibrillation, pacing, and vital sign assessment necessary for accurate patient evaluation and timely medical intervention.