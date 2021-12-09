Monroe hotel rebranded to Holiday Inn Express after $2 million in renovations

Being located near entertainment, sports and shopping destinations, and less than one mile from Interstate 75, were some of the reasons a hotel company bought and remodeled the former Comfort Inn, 120 Senate Drive, Monroe.
The hotel has been completely renovated and rebranded a Holiday Inn Express and Suites, Roshan Patel, human resources officer for Scarlet and Gray Hospitality, said during a recent ribbon-cutting hosted by the Chamber of Commerce serving Middletown, Monroe and Trenton.
The company also owns and operates two properties in Centerville and Springfield and hopes to expand its portfolio, Patel said.
It’s been two years since the hotel was purchased and the $2 million in renovations were delayed due to the coronavirus pandemic, he said.
The 67-bed hotel is located near the Cincinnati Premium Outlets, Miami Valley Gaming, two flea markets and Shaker Run Golf Course.
Patel anticipates drawing customers from Liberty Center, a mixed-use complex featuring a shopping mall and diverse restaurants, and Spooky Nook Sports Champion Mill, the country’s largest indoor sports complex in Hamilton once it opens next year.
Representatives from Miami Valley Gaming and Shaker Run attended the ribbon-cutting. Now that the hotel has been updated, Miami Valley officials said they will refer customers there, Patel said a workout area has been added and all furnishings are new.
Monroe city council member Christina McElfresh called the renovations “beautiful” and said it’s great the company reinvested in the city. She called Scarlet and Gray “good partners.”
Monroe City Manager Bill Brock said the hotel company is taking advantage of the growth that’s happening along the I-75 corridor.
With a new Tru by Hilton in the area, Patel, 27, a 2012 Monroe High School graduate, said it was important to have “a newer, nicer hotel to blend in.”
