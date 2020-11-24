Monroe flea market sold to Denver group, owner plans improvements

The name of the flea market will remain the same, but Sieban said in the next few months there will be upgrades to the property, including improvements to the interior and exterior signage and upgrades to the wireless internet system.

Most of the flea market employees will be retained, including the market manager, Sieban said.

Al Bell, CEO of Levin Service Company, the current owner of Treasure Aisles, said he’s “very confident” in the new team’s vision to vastly invest in and improve the market experience.

Sieban said it’s unique that two flea markets are located just minutes apart. I-75 splits Treasure Aisles on the west and Traders World on the east.

But, Sieban said, the two flea markets have “peacefully co-existed” for decades and have created “a lot of great synergy.”

When asked about expanding its footprint during the coronavirus pandemic, Sieban said the flea market business is “incredibly resilient” and has weathered hurricanes, floods and tornadoes.

Treasure Aisles opened in 1991 and is one of Ohio’s largest, offering more than 67 acres and a 100,000-square-foot climate-controlled indoor facility along with outdoor shopping and entertainment, he said.

There are more than 500 vendors who sell new and vintage items including arts, crafts, home décor, apparel, toys, tools, electronics, sporting goods and more. There also are six food stands for its 4,000 to 12,000 customers every weekend

Treasure Aisles Flea Market, located at 320 N. Garver Road, will remain open from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday and Sunday year round.