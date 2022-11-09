BreakingNews
ELECTION RESULTS: Live updates on state and local races and issues
Monroe charter amendments: Voters overwhelmingly passing all three issues

News
All three Monroe charter amendments are passing after early and unofficial votes, according to the Butler County Board of Elections.

The Charter Review Commission met for months in 2020 and made numerous recommendations to Monroe City Council. Three of those proposed charter amendments — Issue 7, Issue 8 and Issue 9 — appeared on Tuesday’s General Election ballot.

Issue 7 has received 92% of the votes, while Issue 8 and Issue 9 both have about 60% of the votes, after 6% of the precincts had reported.

The charter, considered the city’s constitution, is reviewed every 10 years.

Issue 7 establishes term limits for council members commencing on Jan. 1, 2024, reduces unexcused absences from four to three consecutive regular meetings, and requires attendance at 66% of regularly scheduled meetings in a calendar year.

Issue 8 provides for gender neutral references, requires council proceedings on public media platforms and to make available to the public a complete report on the finances and administrative activities of the city at the end of each fiscal year.

Issue 9 specifies which acts of council must be done by ordinance; to permit legislation to be read by title only unless otherwise indicated; to permit resolutions to become effective immediately; to increase from 30 to 60 days the time limit for holding public hearings on zoning; and to eliminate the requirement for the council to authorize the manager to obtain bids.

