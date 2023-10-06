Monroe begins search for new city manager

MONROE — The city of Monroe has begun searching for its next city manager.

City Manager William “Bill” Brock, who served for 20 years, the longest tenure of any Butler County top administrator, announcement his resignation in July and his last day on the job is Friday, city officials said. Brock has accepted a position with the engineering firm CT Consultants in Blue Ash.

In August, the city hired Management Advisory Group out of Westerville, Ohio, to conduct an executive search services to find the next city manager at a cost of $22,500.

The firm hopes to select a city manager in November and have them begin their duties by mid-December. The city manager is appointed by the seven-person City Council that will approve the expected three-year contract that will pay between $135,000 to $175,000 annually.

A bachelor’s degree is required and a master’s degree in a field such as public or business administration is preferred, according to the applicant brochure.

Until that candidate is hired, Assistant City Manager Kacey Waggaman will serve as acting city manager, according to a city ordinance.

Monroe, with a population of 16,120, is seeking an “accomplished local government leader with a proven, successful management record and a demonstrated commitment to service delivery excellence,” according to the brochure.

In a letter to City Council, dated Aug. 8, Dana McDaniel from Management Advisory, said the company was “uniquely qualified” to assist City Council with its city manager search. She said the company’s principals have over 100 years of combined experience and the group is conducting city manager searches for the cities of West Carrollton and Worthington.

According to the 2020 census, 36% of Monroe adults had earned a bachelor’s degree, the median household income was $93,404 and the median single family home value was $201,800.

The city operates with a 2023 annual budget of $65 million, a general funds budget of $18 million, and an annual capital capital fund program of $5 million.

How to apply

Resumes/cover letters should be submitted by Oct. 27 to ghorn@themanagementadvisorygroup.com.