Monroe approves ODOT funding 50% of Ohio 63 paving project.

He had to respond to ODOT before Dec. 25 if the city was interested in the Urban Paving project that pays for 50% of the project, he told council. Morton said the city would be responsible for about $3.1 million.

If the city didn’t participate in the Urban Paving project the entire $6.2 million price tag “would be on us,“ Morton said.

Mayor Keith Funk said it would be irresponsible for the city to leave $3 million “on the table.”

The city already has plans to repave part of Ohio 4 in 2027 at a cost of $2.7 million, Morton said.

Council member Tom Hagedorn questioned why the city was repaving Ohio 63 when there are plans to change the Ohio 63 and Main Street interchange at an estimate cost of $30 million.

He was told that project was at least 10 years away.

There also were concerns from council how the $3.1 million project would impact the capital budget.

“Can we afford our half?” asked Vice Major Christina McElfresh.

Finance Director Jake Burton said the city already had $3 million budgeted for paving projects in 2029.

Morton said spending $3.1 million on Ohio 63 would not “DOA a project.”

Three leaving council, three joining

Three members of city council attended their last meeting Tuesday and Mayor Keith Funk thanked them for their “significant commitment” to the city.

Dr. Kelly Clark, Ben Wagner and Jay Marlow, who replaced John Centers, who resigned a few months ago, are leaving council and they will be replaced by three new members next year.

From left to right: Michael Graves, Ben Wagner, Kelly Clark, Mayor Keith Funk, Vice Mayor Christina McElfresh, Tom Hagedorn, and John Centers

Funk said the members “shaped the direction of the city and made a lasting impact on the community.”

Molly Cloyd, Todd Hickman and Jordan Brown, who all won election on Nov. 4, will be sworn in at the next council meeting on Jan. 13, 2026.