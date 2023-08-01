Money from McCullough-Hyde Foundation granted to multiple organizations supporting health needs

On July 24, the McCullough-Hyde Foundation approved grants totaling $200,000 that address health needs of local communities to 15 community organizations throughout Butler and Preble counties in Ohio, and Franklin and Union counties in Indiana.

As part of the inaugural granting cycle, the Community Granting Committee reviewed 34 applications. The Board of Trustee awarded community grants to the following organizations:

Coalition for a Healthy Community-Oxford Area ($46,000) to support the Coalition for a Healthy Community-Oxford Area’s mission to promote a healthier community by making the healthiest choice the easiest choice for residents of all ages in the City of Oxford, Hanover Twp., Milford Twp., Oxford Twp., Reily Twp. and Miami University

Reily Twp. Volunteer Fire Department ($35,000) to purchase a new, state-of-the-art defibrillator to enhance the emergency medical services (EMS) of the Reily Twp. Volunteer Fire Department

TOPSS ($22,500) to purchase fresh half-gallons of milk on a weekly basis for families in the Talawanda School District, as part of the services provided by Talawanda Oxford Pantry and Social Services

YWCA Hamilton ($22,500) to support the Dove House Domestic Violence Shelter, the region’s only protective shelter for victims of domestic violence and the associated trauma

Friends of Union County Public Library ($20,000) to build a community playground and outdoor play space for the Liberty community, including the children who attend Lil’ Friends of the Library Preschool

Oxford Seniors ($10,000) to support greater Oxford’s specialized transportation program, which provides hundreds of rides annually to those who no longer drive or who are temporarily unable to do so

Big Brothers Big Sisters of Butler County ($10,000) to provide community-based programming that places volunteers and children in one-to-one mentoring relationships to share new experiences and broaden horizons

Serve City ($10,000) to support the Move Forward Housing Stability Program, a three-year program focused on addressing the issues that lead to homelessness and connecting neighbors with the specific resources and support

City of Oxford-Division of Police ($5,000) to provide community-based funding for the Social Service Liaison to utilize when working with clients in need or require emergency funding during a crisis

Friends or Neighbors in Need ($5,000) to support the Talawanda BackPack Program that provides food to children who have been deemed as going without food on the weekends

Family Promise Butler County ($5,000) to support hosing instability and homeless services which provide shelter, meals, educational classes and mental health services

Camp Kesem at Miami University ($2,500) to provide camp programming that supports children through and beyond their parents’ cancer by giving the children the opportunity to be a kid for a week

Play in the Park ($2,500) to provide healthy lunches to 65 children daily who participate in Play in the Park, a free summer recreation program for Union County children

Camden Medical Building ($2,500) to support the Preble County Obesity Clinic which encourages healthy lifestyles through education and medication

Kiwanis Club of Oxford ($1,500) to sponsor the annual Back to School Bash which supports the Talawanda School District and the Oxford community by providing needed school supplies, hygiene items and information about the upcoming school year.

The Community Granting Program is a philanthropic initiative that invests in organizations which address significant health needs of local communities. The McCullough-Hyde Foundation partners with and provides funding to local organizations that lead the way in building healthier communities.

Community Grants encompass support for education, prevention programs, awareness efforts, wellness opportunities and direct care which focus on mental health, alcohol and drugs abuse, access to healthcare, food insecurities and healthy behaviors.

The Community Grant Application is available online at TriHealth.com/MHMHFoundation. Additional information and material such as the request for proposals, granting guidelines, deadlines and best practices are also available on the Foundation’s website.

The annual funding cycle deadlines are April 15, Aug. 15 and Dec. 15.