Hamilton High School graduation to be delayed a day by weather forecast

16 minutes ago
Hamilton High School’s outdoor graduation set for Tuesday is moving back a day.

Because the weather forecast for Tuesday evening is “not promising,” said Hamilton High School principal Joe Szary, the class of 2024 will graduate on Wednesday evening at Virgil Schwarm Stadium, which is where the school has held its graduation ceremony for the past several years.

“High school graduation is a once-in-a-lifetime unique event for students and families. The Hamilton City School Board and Hamilton High School faculty and staff plan to make this event memorable for everyone involved,” Szary wrote in a letter to parents, guardians, students and staff. While an outdoor graduation ceremony at the school’s stadium has been something students and families have looked forward to, “an outdoor venue also poses uncontrollable challenges with the weather.”

**Important** 2024 HHS-MC Graduation Update

Posted by Hamilton City School District on Monday, May 13, 2024

Tuesday’s weather forecast calls for thunderstorms for much of the afternoon and evening, according to the Journal-News partner WCPO.

The 2024 Hamilton High School graduation ceremony will now be at 7:30 p.m. Wednesday. All graduates must report to the high school gymnasium by 6:30 p.m., and the doors at Virgil Schwarm Stadium will open at 5:45 p.m. to families and guests. Seating is a first come, first served in the designated reserved section.

