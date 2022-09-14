Moeller Brew Barn opens today in Monroe

“The Moeller brand’s dedication to creative spaces and quality products feels like an excellent fit for our residents and businesses to enjoy,” said Jennifer Patterson, assistant to the city manager/economic development for the city of Monroe.

More than 22 beers will be on tap at any given time, including new beers brewed on site and established Moeller favorites, said Jess Nielsen, chief marketing officer for Moeller. She said the kitchen will offer favorites such as handcrafted pizzas, smoked wings, Bavarian pretzels, and location-specific, Cincy Dip, a spin on Cincinnati chili, served in a cast-iron skillet with tortilla chips.

A ribbon-cutting celebration will be at 2:30 p.m. Thursday.

Moeller Brew Barn was founded in Maria Stein, Ohio, in 2015. In the summer of 2019, a second taproom opened its doors in downtown Troy.

In August of 2022, a third taproom opened in downtown Dayton in the heart of the Water Street District. There are plans for a fifth taproom to open in Plain City, Ohio.

Rivertown, a $6 million facility, opened Jan. 20, 2017 and saw early success because of its location near a highly traveled roadway and being close to Cincinnati Premium Outlets, Miami Valley Gaming and two popular flea markets, Traders World and Treasure Aisles.

In August 2020, Monroe City Council revoked a tax abatement for Rivertown Brewery Company that was granted in May 2016.

A notice of default letter was sent March 9 2020 by City Manager Bill Brock that said Rivertown owed $72,370 in unpaid taxes and payments not made as part of a plan for previous lapses in payment. On May 8, 2020 Monroe filed a second tax lien against the property.

Rivertown’s CRA agreement was for a 45% abatement on the annual property tax for five years and for job creation. Rivertown was to have created 55 full-time and 10 part-time jobs by Dec. 31, 2019.

HOW TO GO

WHAT: Moeller Brew Barn

WHERE: 6550 Hamilton Lebanon Road, Monroe

WHEN: Weekly taproom hours will be 3 p.m. to 10 p.m. Tuesday through Thursday; 11 a.m. to 11 p.m. Friday and Saturday; 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. Sunday.