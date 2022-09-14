Moeller Brew Barn opens today in Monroe

Butler County’s newest brewery is set to open today.
Moeller Brew Barn, 6550 Hamilton Lebanon Road, will open its doors for the first time at 3 p.m. today. The taproom and beer garden are located in the former Rivertown Brewery & Barrel House that closed in February due to the COVID-19 pandemic, staffing issues and rising food costs.
“It’s been a fast-paced summer to put our final touches on the renovation of the taproom and brewery,” said Nick Moeller, founder of Moeller Brew Barn. “It’s a thrill to build a team with a common goal — to invite people in, make them feel at home, and enjoy a pint.”
The 25,875 square foot brewing facility allows Moeller Brew Barn, founded in 2015, to expand the brand’s taproom and distribution presence to the Cincinnati region. The Monroe location marks the fourth taproom for Moeller Brew Barn, each one offering a unique environment and customer experience.
There are several items, including three LeSourdsville Skyride chairs, original park signage and several vintage photographs, displayed throughout Moeller Brew Barn. The items are being leased for free from the city of Monroe to the brewery.
“The Moeller brand’s dedication to creative spaces and quality products feels like an excellent fit for our residents and businesses to enjoy,” said Jennifer Patterson, assistant to the city manager/economic development for the city of Monroe.
More than 22 beers will be on tap at any given time, including new beers brewed on site and established Moeller favorites, said Jess Nielsen, chief marketing officer for Moeller. She said the kitchen will offer favorites such as handcrafted pizzas, smoked wings, Bavarian pretzels, and location-specific, Cincy Dip, a spin on Cincinnati chili, served in a cast-iron skillet with tortilla chips.
A ribbon-cutting celebration will be at 2:30 p.m. Thursday.
Moeller Brew Barn was founded in Maria Stein, Ohio, in 2015. In the summer of 2019, a second taproom opened its doors in downtown Troy.
In August of 2022, a third taproom opened in downtown Dayton in the heart of the Water Street District. There are plans for a fifth taproom to open in Plain City, Ohio.
Rivertown, a $6 million facility, opened Jan. 20, 2017 and saw early success because of its location near a highly traveled roadway and being close to Cincinnati Premium Outlets, Miami Valley Gaming and two popular flea markets, Traders World and Treasure Aisles.
In August 2020, Monroe City Council revoked a tax abatement for Rivertown Brewery Company that was granted in May 2016.
A notice of default letter was sent March 9 2020 by City Manager Bill Brock that said Rivertown owed $72,370 in unpaid taxes and payments not made as part of a plan for previous lapses in payment. On May 8, 2020 Monroe filed a second tax lien against the property.
Rivertown’s CRA agreement was for a 45% abatement on the annual property tax for five years and for job creation. Rivertown was to have created 55 full-time and 10 part-time jobs by Dec. 31, 2019.
HOW TO GO
WHAT: Moeller Brew Barn
WHERE: 6550 Hamilton Lebanon Road, Monroe
WHEN: Weekly taproom hours will be 3 p.m. to 10 p.m. Tuesday through Thursday; 11 a.m. to 11 p.m. Friday and Saturday; 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. Sunday.
