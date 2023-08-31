BreakingNews
Missing Middletown man found dead in vehicle, police say

Missing Middletown man found dead in vehicle, police say

Stavro Ververis was last seen on Aug. 23, the same day his car was caught on camera.

News
By
Updated 17 minutes ago
X

A man who has been missing from Middletown for a week was found dead, police said Thursday.

Stavro Ververis was last seen on Aug. 23. A missing person’s report was filed Aug. 26 by his brother, police said.

Ververis’ body was found in his Ford Explorer vehicle in Franklin on Wednesday. His identity was confirmed and an autopsy is being performed by the Montgomery County coroner.

His car had been spotted Aug. 23 by one of Middletown’s flock cameras, traveling westbound on Ohio 122 near I-75, police said. The vehicle had not been seen again until Thursday.

A group of parishioners from Sts. Constantine & Helen Greek Orthodox Church, 2500 Grand Ave., where Ververis attended, printed off flyers and distributed them from downtown Dayton to Middletown as they searched for him.

His cause of death has not been determined and is under investigation.

In Other News
1
Historic former Carnegie Library in Middletown back on market
2
Ross Schools highest-ranked in Butler County, according to US News &...
3
Teen confesses to 11 Middletown business break-ins, police say
4
7 judges excused from ex-auditor Roger Reynolds’ criminal appeal
5
Flowerbed near Oxford bridge now aids pollination, has information...

About the Author

Rick McCrabb has worked at the Journal since 1987. He covers Middletown, Monroe, Trenton and Madison Twp., and writes a column every Sunday.

© 2023 Journal-News.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top