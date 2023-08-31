Missing Middletown man found dead in vehicle, police say

A man who has been missing from Middletown for a week was found dead, police said Thursday.

Stavro Ververis was last seen on Aug. 23. A missing person’s report was filed Aug. 26 by his brother, police said.

Ververis’ body was found in his Ford Explorer vehicle in Franklin on Wednesday. His identity was confirmed and an autopsy is being performed by the Montgomery County coroner.

His car had been spotted Aug. 23 by one of Middletown’s flock cameras, traveling westbound on Ohio 122 near I-75, police said. The vehicle had not been seen again until Thursday.

A group of parishioners from Sts. Constantine & Helen Greek Orthodox Church, 2500 Grand Ave., where Ververis attended, printed off flyers and distributed them from downtown Dayton to Middletown as they searched for him.

His cause of death has not been determined and is under investigation.