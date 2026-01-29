Minnick drive-through convenience store, residential plan in Fairfield approved

A 4,560-square foot drive-through will be built on 3.11 acres fronting River Road, adjacent to the Marathon gas station. The Minnicks own and operate 17 drive-throughs, with stores on Ohio 4, Symmes Road, and Happy Valley Drive in Fairfield.

Eleven, 2-unit villas would be constructed on the remaining nine acres on the west side of the pond on Patterson Drive. Each would be individually owned with a shared, common wall.

“We look forward to your development,’’ said Mayor Steve Miller.

Excavation work for the drive-through will begin this spring, said Fred Minnick, of the family-owned business.

“The wheels are rolling to find a builder (for the residential portion),” Minnick said.

The Minnicks would have 18 months from the date a commercial building permit was issued for the drive-through, to submit an application and supporting documentation to the Federal Emergency Management Agency to be allowed to build the residential portion of the project.

That part lies in a floodplain and floodway with a stream running through that bisects the site.

If the documentation isn’t presented during that timeframe, the property owner/developer will offer – and agree to sell – the residential parcel to the city for $1 so the city could pursue a residential development, said Greg Kathman, development services director.

If FEMA approves the permit to build, the Minnicks – or builder – would have 36 months from the date the drive-through permit was issued to begin construction on the residential part of the plan, Kathman said.

During public hearings on the matter last month, residents had been concerned about traffic on River Road, particularly because the drive-through’s entrance would be across from Dorshire Drive.

Minnick said he is glad to have gotten approval of the plan.

“This has been a lengthy process,’’ Minnick said. “I look forward to being more a part of this community.”

Councilman Tim Meyers thanked Minnick “for the commitment to the property where we’re going to be building future patio homes. Thank you for your passion in our city.”