Milford Twp. trustees to submit fire levy for May ballot

The submitted levy would be a continuation of the current rate with no additional tax, collected at 2 mills, if passed by voters. As the taxable value of property in Ohio is 35%, this levy would cost the taxpayer $70 for each $100,000 of the county auditor’s market value of their property each year.

According to the proposed levy, it is estimated to collect $284,957 annually, without an expiration date, beginning Jan. 1, 2027.

Funding from the levy will be used to maintain the Milford Twp. Fire Department, including its equipment, building and for paying volunteers.

