Middletown’s Jalin Marshall signs with Canadian football team, joins former Ohio State quarterback

Jalin Marshall, a former Middletown High School and Ohio State standout, has signed as a free agent with the Edmonton Elks in the Canadian Football League, the team announced Tuesday.
Marshall joins the Elks after spending the last two seasons with the Hamilton Tiger-Cats where he appeared in nine games. Marshall, 26, joined the Tiger-Cats in June of 2019, playing in eight games as a receiver and returner. man.
Last season, he played one game for the Tiger-Cats, registering two catches for 20 yards in a Week 1 game against the Winnipeg Blue Bombers.
Marshall, who left OSU early, signed with the New York Jets as an undrafted free agent in 2016. While with the Jets, Marshall caught 14 passes and scored two touchdowns.
Marshall joins former OSU quarterback J.T. Barrett in Edmonton. Barrett was signed as a free agent on Jan. 28.
While at Ohio State, Barrett was a three-time winner of the Big Ten Conference’s Griese–Brees Quarterback of the Year award (2014, 2016, 2017).
The Elks open the regular season June 11.
