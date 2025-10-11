Middletown’s ‘Hocus Pocus’ festival is on Sunday

“We have held the event for nine years, and every year, it keeps growing. This year, we will be expanding our footprint further down Central Avenue into Governor’s Square,” said Heather Horine, event coordinator for Downtown Middletown Inc.

She said a lot of the traditional favorites will return like the “Creepy Car Show,” and the “Trunk or Treat,” which will be held for three hours this year from 2-5 p.m.

The one-day festival will present an opportunity for family and friends to hang out, to see everyone in costume, and come together as a community.

The Sanderson Sisters will kick off the event with a welcome at 2:05 p.m. The group will be doing performances throughout the day, along with several meet n’ greets.

“We always have The Sanderson Sisters perform on stage, but one really cool thing this year is they are going to bring in Billy Butcherson, a character from the movie, and he will be part of their performance. So, their performance will be exciting and new this year,” Horine said.

Entertainer and Magician Todd Anderson will perform two sets at 2:45 p.m. and 4:45 p.m.

Attendees will enjoy Hocus Pocus themed fun, food and craft vendors, a “Howl-O-Ween Dog Costume Contest at 5:30 p.m., dance troupes, a kid’s dance party with Broadway Bound Dance Co., a Petting Zoo with One Hope Farm from 3-6 p.m. at Governor’s Square, a magic show and more. The day will conclude with a free screening of Disney’s original “Hocus Pocus” movie at the Sorg Opera House at 7 p.m. Hocus Pocus Family Fun Festival is free to attend and open to the public.

Guests can grab a bite at one of the participating food trucks. Several downtown restaurants and shops will also be open. There’s a climbing wall, games and a bounce house for the kids.

Festivalgoers can stop by The Windamere for a meet n’ greet with Binx the Cat and festive photo opportunities with a colorful balloon backdrop and a 360-photo booth.

“It is fun to see all of these activities come together in one place, and bring so many people downtown,” Horine said. “This really has become a staple in the community and that has been fantastic to see.”

Hocus Pocus takes place over two blocks of downtown Middletown, including the intersection of Central Avenue and Main Street. Central Avenue will be blocked off from Broad Street to Main Street. Main Street will be blocked off from Central Avenue to First Avenue. There is plenty of free parking throughout downtown.