Middletown zoning change makes way for 10-building apartment project

Those looking for an apartment in Middletown’s East End will have another option after City Council approved a zoning change.
Council voted 4-1 last week to change the zoning classifications for two parcels on Market Avenue from Business Center Hub Subdistrict to Planned Development District and approve the preliminary development plan.
Council member Tal Moon, who called the 12.6 acres the “last developable land” in the city, voted against the zoning change. He believes the property should be used for commercial development and follow the city’s Master Plan that calls for “job producing.”
The 240 apartments will feature 10 buildings each with 24 units at the corner of Market and Union Road across the street from Atrium Medical Center and less than one minute off Interstate 75.
The project will include two acres at the northwest corner of Market Avenue and Union Road that will be reserved for commercial development, according to the plans Art Harden from Calibre Engineering, of Centerville, presented at an earlier City Council meeting.
Called the Atticus Apartments, the complex will be built on undeveloped property that has been for sale since 1979. The gated community will include one-, two- and three-bedroom units, a recreation center, swimming pool, walking trails, dog park and bike parking, Harden told council.
The apartments will feature 10-foot ceilings, stainless steel appliances, and granite counters, according to Harden. He didn’t know how much the apartments will rent for, but said it will be a “high dollar community.” He said the apartments with no Section 8 housing will attract professionals and medical staff from nearby medical facilities.
Developer Jordan Wallace told council his company “goes the extra mile” to attract high-end renters. He believes there’s a “significant need” for multi-family properties in the city and he said the development will draw retail to the area.
Major Nicole Condrey said the apartments will “complement the area” and fill a need by attracting a workforce.
Council member Zack Ferrell said the property has been undeveloped for more than 40 years and he doesn’t want to wait another 40 years for a potential developer. He said the city needs the income tax that would be generated by having more than 500 residents, many of them working in the city or at home.
“I’m not willing to sacrifice the future for problems we have today,” he said. “I’m ready to fix the problems.”
