Middletown zoning change makes way for 10-building apartment project

The project will include two acres at the northwest corner of Market Avenue and Union Road that will be reserved for commercial development, according to the plans Art Harden from Calibre Engineering, of Centerville, presented at an earlier City Council meeting.

Called the Atticus Apartments, the complex will be built on undeveloped property that has been for sale since 1979. The gated community will include one-, two- and three-bedroom units, a recreation center, swimming pool, walking trails, dog park and bike parking, Harden told council.

The apartments will feature 10-foot ceilings, stainless steel appliances, and granite counters, according to Harden. He didn’t know how much the apartments will rent for, but said it will be a “high dollar community.” He said the apartments with no Section 8 housing will attract professionals and medical staff from nearby medical facilities.

Developer Jordan Wallace told council his company “goes the extra mile” to attract high-end renters. He believes there’s a “significant need” for multi-family properties in the city and he said the development will draw retail to the area.

This is a drawing of what the apartments in Middletown may look like, according to the developer. SUBMITTED DRAWING

Major Nicole Condrey said the apartments will “complement the area” and fill a need by attracting a workforce.

Council member Zack Ferrell said the property has been undeveloped for more than 40 years and he doesn’t want to wait another 40 years for a potential developer. He said the city needs the income tax that would be generated by having more than 500 residents, many of them working in the city or at home.

“I’m not willing to sacrifice the future for problems we have today,” he said. “I’m ready to fix the problems.”