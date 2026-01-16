Middletown water billing restored; grace period established

The “current due” amount accurately represents usage since the cyber incident in August, and no late fees will be charged during the grace period on the amount, according to the release.

Any past-due balances incurred during the incident may be paid in full during the grace period, though customers can make partial payments provided the entire balance is paid by Aug. 31.

Autopay has been disabled for all accounts, and it is up to each customer to re-establish autopay, though if autopay is activated, it will withdraw the full amount due.

Beginning with the next bill, customers must pay all “current due” charges received during the grace period.

Saturday morning, Invoice Cloud accounts will be updated to reflect any payments made during the cyber incident.

Customers can pay: