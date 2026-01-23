Middletown urges caution on roads as snow crews get prep for winter storm

“We try to focus on the thoroughfares and the collector streets and then the residential (streets) we will try to get in there as quickly as possible,” said Charlie Anderson, public works superintendent.

Anderson advised people on the road to leave ample room for plow trucks and park off street if possible.

If you need to be on the road, Anderson recommended having a small shovel if you need to dig your tires out of the snow, a bag of cat litter or sand for traction and a blanket and flashlight, “always.”

To prep before the storm, a layer of salt brine is put down to prevent the snow and ice from bonding to the roadway if rain is not expected before the storm. Once temperatures reach below 15 degrees, snow and ice is treated with calcium chloride.

“The colder it is, the harder it is to get snow off the ground,” Anderson said.

Every effort is made to schedule available employees for 12-hour shifts during extended winter weather.