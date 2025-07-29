Middletown to promote community-police and neighborhood partnerships on National Night Out

This year’s event will be held Aug. 5
Middletown held their National Night Out event Tuesday, July 30, 2024 at Smith Park. The event had booths from community organizations, police canine and SWAT demonstrations, Butler County Sheriff's Office Mounted Patrol, Careflght medical helicopter, free cheese coneys from Goldstar, bike giveaways, live music by the band, Drive, and more. NICK GRAHAM/STAFF

Credit: Nick Graham

Credit: Nick Graham

News
By
1 hour ago
The 24th annual National Night Out will be held Aug. 5 in Middletown, promoting community-police and neighborhood partnerships.

The event will run 5-9 p.m. at Smith Park, 500 Tytus Ave.

Gold Star Middletown has supported the event over the past 12 years by providing a free meal to officers and residents, and this year will be no different.

Five thousand free coneys will be handed out during the event. Additionally, Pepsi products, water and chips will be available.

Middletown police officer Holly Owens is overseeing this year’s event.

“National Night Out is a way for us to thank our residents from Middletown and the surrounding communities for their support,” she said. “It’s a free family friendly event and it gives people a chance to see all that is offered in the Middletown area.”

Honey Hill Mobile Petting Zoo will be there with numerous different animals, and Arrowhead Reptile Rescue will bring several reptiles for attendees to see.

Cincinnati Circus will be there with a mobile zipline, and there will be three inflatables from A&S Party Rental. Two Kona Ice trucks will be available, and demos will be done by Middletown Police K9 Unit and Middletown SWAT team.

Each kid who visits the Middletown Police Dispatch tent will receive one free raffle ticket, and six donated bikes from FOPA #2 will be raffled off at the end of the night.

“National Night Out promotes police-community partnerships and neighborhood camaraderie to make areas safer, more caring places to live while enhancing the relationship between neighbors and law enforcement,” said a release from Gold Star.

Bryn Dippold joined the Journal-News staff in March 2025 and primarily covers the city of Middletown. Previously, she was associate editor for Cincy Magazine and worked as freelance copyeditor for Cincinnati CityBeat. She has had bylines in Cincinnati Magazine, The News Record and UC News.