Middletown to promote community-police and neighborhood partnerships on National Night Out

Gold Star Middletown has supported the event over the past 12 years by providing a free meal to officers and residents, and this year will be no different.

Five thousand free coneys will be handed out during the event. Additionally, Pepsi products, water and chips will be available.

Middletown police officer Holly Owens is overseeing this year’s event.

“National Night Out is a way for us to thank our residents from Middletown and the surrounding communities for their support,” she said. “It’s a free family friendly event and it gives people a chance to see all that is offered in the Middletown area.”

Honey Hill Mobile Petting Zoo will be there with numerous different animals, and Arrowhead Reptile Rescue will bring several reptiles for attendees to see.

Cincinnati Circus will be there with a mobile zipline, and there will be three inflatables from A&S Party Rental. Two Kona Ice trucks will be available, and demos will be done by Middletown Police K9 Unit and Middletown SWAT team.

Each kid who visits the Middletown Police Dispatch tent will receive one free raffle ticket, and six donated bikes from FOPA #2 will be raffled off at the end of the night.

“National Night Out promotes police-community partnerships and neighborhood camaraderie to make areas safer, more caring places to live while enhancing the relationship between neighbors and law enforcement,” said a release from Gold Star.