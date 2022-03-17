Middletown to buy utility vehicles to replace 10 aging police cruisers

Once the vehicles that are driven eight hours a day, 365 days a year reach 100,000 miles there are mechanical issues that can be costly, he said.

“A big issue,” Birk said after the meeting.

He said Middletown was fortunate to find that many vehicles at one dealership because the shortage has left other police departments “behind the 8-ball.”

He said the 10 new vehicles will replace the department’s oldest models. He said one or two will be assigned to supervisors and the patrol division will receive the rest.

Those cruisers being replaced will be sold on GovDeals.com and the proceeds will be deposited into the department’s depreciation fund.

Birk said the new vehicles present “a professional image” for the department and give the officers “a sense of pride.”