Middletown to buy utility vehicles to replace 10 aging police cruisers

The Middletown Division of Police will receive 10 new Ford Interceptor utility vehicles to replace the aging cruisers, said police Chief David Birk. Middletown City Council unanimously approved spending $357,510. RICK MCCRABB/STAFF

By Rick McCrabb
1 hour ago

Anyone in the market for a new vehicle understands the frustrations felt throughout the Middletown Division of Police.

The department was hoping to purchase four police cruisers last year, but all state contracts for vehicles were cancelled due to not being able to get the parts to build as a result of the supply chain issues, the city said.

Now Middletown needs to replace 10 aging cruisers, and on Tuesday night, City Council unanimously approved an emergency ordinance to allow the city to purchase those Ford Interceptor utility vehicles for $357,510 from Statewide Ford Lincoln of Van Wert, Ohio.

Funds have been appropriated in the 2022 budget for this purchase, according to the city.

All 10 vehicles being replaced have met the city’s 15-point replacement schedule and are past due on their replacement date. Police Chief David Birk said some of the vehicles have 130,000 miles, about 30,000 over when they should be replaced.

Once the vehicles that are driven eight hours a day, 365 days a year reach 100,000 miles there are mechanical issues that can be costly, he said.

“A big issue,” Birk said after the meeting.

He said Middletown was fortunate to find that many vehicles at one dealership because the shortage has left other police departments “behind the 8-ball.”

He said the 10 new vehicles will replace the department’s oldest models. He said one or two will be assigned to supervisors and the patrol division will receive the rest.

Those cruisers being replaced will be sold on GovDeals.com and the proceeds will be deposited into the department’s depreciation fund.

Birk said the new vehicles present “a professional image” for the department and give the officers “a sense of pride.”

