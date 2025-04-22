Middletown seeks to collaborate with real estate developers

This includes collaborating on best practices with the city and helping steer the real estate developers in the right directions. “We want them all to come to the table,” he said. Middletown owns several hundred infill lots and various downtown buildings. Rodriguez said this can create a “different dynamic” when selling because the city has site control.

Rodriguez said the city is focusing on housing for what it calls the “missing middle.” “There’s a big housing spread in the city of Middletown...what’s missing is that attainable, ‘missing middle’ housing.” The city has identified this as people who are trying to buy a home for less than $250,000. “That kind of housing is few and far between,” Rodriguez said. In February, the average sales price for a home across Ohio reached $284,191, according to Ohio REALTORS. The average sale price for homes in Cincinnati during this time was $335,972; the average sales price for homes in Dayton was $274,684. Rodriguez said Middletown has the largest industrial footprint in southwest Ohio with Cleveland-Cliffs, which has potential to grow. “We have to have the housing stock ready for those people who are going to come and work here,” he said.

The forum may act as a “CEU” or continuing education unit for attendees. In Ohio, all real estate licensees are required to complete thirty hours of continuing education courses every three years. Rodriguez said the city has applied to be considered a CEU and is waiting to hear back from the state. The forum will include panels, individual speakers and networking. “I don’t have all the answers, nobody really does, but when you ask the right questions and meet enough people and get different opinions, maybe you can come to a different viewpoint or conclusion that you didn’t see before,” he said.