Middletown Schools to pay $380K up front to lease part of city building for five years

The proposed lease extension would extend the term of the lease to June of 2028. Under the current lease agreement, the school district pays an annual lease amount to the city with an inflationary increase applied each year.

The district uses the fourth floor for its administrative office operations.

Chris Urso, board president, called the new lease “a win/win” because it provides the city the necessary funds and locks in a rate for the district.

“It clicks all the boxes,” he said. “This is the best fit.”

The district enjoys being located in the same building as city employees, Urso added.

City council is expected to vote on the ordinance after hearing the second reading at Tuesday night’s meeting. The meeting starts at 5:30 p.m. in council chambers.